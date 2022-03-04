From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced the reconstitution of a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU).

This, it said, was part of measures to bring lasting solution to periodic industrial actions by lecturers in public universities.

Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who disclosed this in a statement said Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, would inaugurate the team in Abuja next week.

He said the minister agreed that there was urgent need to speedily bring to conclusion all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement with ASUU in order to achieve industrial peace in universities.

He announced Prof. Nimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, as chairman of the Federal Government renegotiation team.

Other members are Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University,Wukari, Taraba State, representing the North East; Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, representing South West; Senator Chris Adighije, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, representing the South East and Prof. Olu Obafemi Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, representing the North-Central. Also on the team are Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, representing North West and Matthew B. Seiyefa, Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, representing South South.

The minister encouraged all advisers and observers in the Federal Government/University based unions 2009 agreements renegotiation team to attend the inauguration.

