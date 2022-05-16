From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) on Monday blocked major roads in Akure, the Ondo State capital to protest the nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government to the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students who trooped out as early as 6.30am moved in enmass on major roads in the town chanting various solidarity songs.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The protest caused serious hardship for transporters and commuters as the busy Ilesa-Akure express road was temporarily blocked.

For hours, transporters plying the busy road were stranded as a result of the protest, just as commercial activities in the affected areas were halted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The students hinged their action in the attitude of the Federal Government on the strike by the university teachers, condemning the attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the plight of both the university students and teachers.

Some of the roads blocked aside the Ilesa-Akure express road include Benin-Owo road and Orita Obele road among others.

While appealing to the federal government to accede to the demands of ASUU and other staff unions of University, the students threaten to continue with the protest until the universities open for academic work.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .