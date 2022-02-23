From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has declared as illegal the one-month warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the demands of the union are already being addressed.

Ngige made this declaration Tuesday in his office while briefing journalists at the end of a marathon conciliation meeting between the government side and ASUU.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

This was contained in a statement issued by ministry spokesman Charles Akpan on Wednesday

The statement read in part: ‘Ngige described the ongoing strike by the university lecturers as a clear breach of the law, adding that the union did not go through the normal process before embarking on the industrial action.

‘According to him, ASUU did not give the Federal Government the minimum 14 days strike notice prescribed by the law, prior to the strike.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The statement quoted the minister saying: ‘I saw their letter in my office on February 18, which is last Friday and as you know, they started their action on Monday, February 14. So, it is a clear breach of labour laws. There are violations.

‘If you must notify us of an intending strike action, you give us a minimum of 14 days’ notice. I pointed it out to them that we are a country guided by laws. Nobody is above the law. They should obey it.’

Ngige said the Trade Disputes Act permits him to apprehend the strike and, having done so, the industrial action should cease.

He disclosed that Tuesday’s meeting discussed and touched on all the 5-point demands of the union and sorted out four of them with timelines for action.