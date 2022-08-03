From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over what they described as gross incompetence.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the Minister has further justified his ineptitude with his failure to resolve the protracted strike by the university lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) two weeks after he was directed by the President to do so.

He said: “It is therefore abundantly clear that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, lacks the capacity required to manage such an important ministry as the Ministry of Education. He has shown over the years his lack of capacity, know-how, and adequate understanding of the complexity of educational management.

“This development calls to question his qualification to be appointed as minister of education in the first place. His total lack of compassion and empathy for the plight of Nigerian students speak volumes.

“Since he became minister ASUU has gone on strike for almost 18 months cumulatively and the entire educational structure of our tertiary education system is in total shamble under his watch.

“It is therefore imperative to call on the President to immediately relieve him of his duty in the ministry and bring in a more competent hand, educated, experienced, physically fit, and willing enough to begin the process of salvaging the debris of the collapse of education system in Nigeria with the hope of rebuilding it.”

The NANS President said the development and frustration might force the students to reawaken the spirit of the “Ali-Must-Go” and possibly transform it into “Adamu-Must Go”.

“NANS under our leadership will leave no stone unturned to ensure that our demands are acceded to, as we would do all that is required to reawaken that spirit of the Ali-Must-Go,” he added.

He, thus challenged Nigerians to prevail on the government to fire the Minister of Education, saying to that it will serve as good radiance to the bad “rubbish” the students have witnessed under his leadership of the ministry.