From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shut down the country in protest next Tuesday and Wednesday over a prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS said that since their own protest did not yield the expected result, it will be wise to join the proposed protest by a larger national union in order to compel the government to take action on the prolonged ASUU strike.

NANS President Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Wednesday, directed all NANS structures across the country to mobilise and join the NLC protest and ensure the success of the exercise.

He explained that NANS will only be involved in the mobilisation of students to the protest sites and will act based on the direction provided by the NLC, promising that NANS structures across the country shall submit to the leadership of NLC all through the protest.

The NANS president commended the National leadership of the NLC for their steadfastness and commitment to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to advocate for the end of the protracted ASUU strike.

“While NANS has organised various protests in the past with no substantial results, also our advocacy and consultation have not yielded the desired result. We have activated political solution and we are very hopeful that an end is in the purview,” he added.

“However, we are in total support of the planned protest by NLC as we believe this will stem up the advocacy and assist, significantly, to put adequate pressure on the Federal Government to do all that is required to stop the strike.

“All NANS structures across the country would mobilise and join the NLC protest. NANS will not only be involved in the mobilisation of students to the protest sites but will act based on the directives provided by the NLC and also submit to the leadership of NLC all through the protest.

“Once again, we commend NLC and its leadership for their thoughtfulness and solidarity at this critical time.”