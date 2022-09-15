From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), on Thursday barricaded the Gbongan interchange bridge on the Ibadan expressway over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

The protesters prevented the movement of vehicles travelling to Ibadan-Lagos and those returning to Osogbo and Akure.

NANS spokesperson, Giwa Temitope, stated that the Federal Government has failed young people, saying “Nigerian students are tired of staying at home.

“We have been at home for seven months and still counting. The ASUU leadership and the Federal Government have met 15 times and they ended in deadlocks. At this moment, we are tired of the nonsense,” he added.

The National Vice President of NANS on External Affairs, Afeez Akinteye, said the students are tired of the prolonged strike and they want to go back to their classes.

He stated that the protest started around 12pm and ended at 3pm, saying “we are bothered about the development, we want to go back to the classroom, Federal Government should look for ways to end the indefinite strike,” he added.