From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Major roads linking Ondo State to other parts of the country were on Wednesday blocked by members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in protest against the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).
Travellers and transporters plying the roads groan for hours as they had a hectic time in their movement.
Some of the roads blocked were the Ilesa-Akure road and Akure-Owo road which also leads to the northern part of the country.
Other highways blocked include Ondo-Ore road and Akure-Ondo road among others.
The blockade caused heavy vehicular traffic along the highways as many heavy-duty trucks and buses going to and from Abuja, Lagos and Benin were stranded.
Motorists travelling to nearby communities along the highway resorted to taking alternative untarred routes.
Former Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Mr Esedere Abraham said the protest would continue until ASUU calls off the strike.
Esedere stated that students should not be made to suffer for any problem between ASUU and the Federal Government.
Vice-Chairman of NANS, Ondo State chapter, Shittu Folarin, said the students want to ensure this would be the last action by ASUU.
