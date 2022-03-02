From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Major roads linking Ondo State to other parts of the country were on Wednesday blocked by members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in protest against the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

Travellers and transporters plying the roads groan for hours as they had a hectic time in their movement.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Some of the roads blocked were the Ilesa-Akure road and Akure-Owo road which also leads to the northern part of the country.

Other highways blocked include Ondo-Ore road and Akure-Ondo road among others.

The blockade caused heavy vehicular traffic along the highways as many heavy-duty trucks and buses going to and from Abuja, Lagos and Benin were stranded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Motorists travelling to nearby communities along the highway resorted to taking alternative untarred routes.

Former Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Mr Esedere Abraham said the protest would continue until ASUU calls off the strike.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Esedere stated that students should not be made to suffer for any problem between ASUU and the Federal Government.

Vice-Chairman of NANS, Ondo State chapter, Shittu Folarin, said the students want to ensure this would be the last action by ASUU.