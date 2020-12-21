From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the Federal Government till January 5, 2021 to resolve its impasse with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Describing the ongoing strike action as the longest so far, NANS said in Katsina that it would mobilise its members to block all federal highways indefinitely at the end of the ultimatum until the issue is resolved.

President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, who addressed a press conference after a visit to the rescued Kankara schoolboys, said “it is ridiculous that government and ASUU have not found a common ground yet and this is leaving us with no other alternative than to do everything within our power to bring an end to this strike.”

The students also demanded the inclusion of students representatives on the negotiating team so that no one will come out of the meeting and deny anything.

On the rescued Kankara schoolboys, Asefon said: “I also met with the kidnapped students to encourage and motivate them to ensure they get education irrespective of the bully from the cowards who kidnapped them. In my meeting with Governor of Katsina, I reiterated the need to secure the schools to ensure we do not have a repeat of this ugly experience.”