From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to shut down Nigeria next week, beginning from Monday, if the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fail to resolve their differences, to allow students back to school to continue their academic programmes.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that decision to shut down the country was part of the resolution of the Supreme organ of Association at its meeting at Sokoto State University, Sokoto, over the weekend.

He said that all organs of NANS have been directed to immediately commence mass mobilization of Nigerian students across the 36 state of the federation and FCT in line with congress decision.

He said: “We would block of all major federal roads in all the 36 states of the federation. The unfriendly action will be led and coordinated by NANS JCC and Zonal Executive including National officials of NANS in the state.

“Federal Capital Territory will be blocked by National Secretariat of NANS in collaboration with FCT axis of NANS. These actions would be taken if the ASUU and federal government fail to reach compromise and get our campuses reopened on or before 28th February, 2022.”

He stated that the Congress resolved to act decisively to rescue the tertiary education system which is their major concern from total collapse, in addition to the fate of Nigerian students who rely on public university for education.

He said: “Nigerian students can’t continue to pay for sins we never committed, as we are paying for our education, we strongly believe we deserve the best. At the end of every industrial actions, ASUU members are paid their salaries and other entitlements, likewise Government officials in charge of education supervision.

“It’s only Nigeria students that get nothing but a waste of everything, the house rent is non refundable, the age count is irreversible. The extension of stay on campus didn’t only affect our academic journey but destabilize our life plans, as many misses NYSC mobilization due to age limit, many lost job opportunities arising from age factors while many became exposed to risks and crimes following the avoidable idleness mode the strike action imposed on Nigerian stridents.”