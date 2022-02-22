From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened a nationwide protest, as from Monday next week, if the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fail to resolve their differences, to allow the resumption of full academic activities in public universities.

This comes as the Federal Government and the striking university lecturers are scheduled to meet tomorrow in Abuja to find ways of resolving the contentious issues that led to the industrial action.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, yesterday, however, said the students protest would witness the blocking of all major federal roads across the country and the shut down of Abuja if government and ASUU fail to call off the strike.

He said the protest formed part of the resolution of the supreme organ of the association at its meeting held over the weekend at Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

He said all organs of the union have been directed to immediately commence mass mobilisation of Nigerian students across the 36 state of the federation and FCT to enforce the congress decision.

“We will block all major federal roads in all the 36 states of the federation. The unfriendly action will be led and coordinated by NANS JCC and Zonal Executive, including national officials of NANS in the state.

“The Federal Capital Territory will be blocked by the national secretariat of NANS in collaboration with FCT axis of NANS. These actions would be taken if ASUU and the Federal Government fail to reach compromise and get our campuses reopened on or before 28 February, 2022.”

Asefon said congress resolved to act decisively to rescue the tertiary education system from total collapse and to address the plight of Nigerian students who attend public universities.

“Nigerian students can’t continue to pay for sins we never committed, as we are paying for our education, we strongly believe we deserve the best. At the end of every industrial actions, ASUU members are paid their salaries and other entitlements, likewise government officials in charge of education supervision.

“It’s only Nigeria students that get nothing, but a waste of everything, the house rent is non-refundable, the age count is irreversible. The extension of stay on campus does only affect our academic journey, but destabilises our life plans, as many miss NYSC mobilisation due to age limit, many lost job opportunities arising from age factors, while many became exposed to risks and crimes following the avoidable idleness mode the strike action imposed on Nigerian stridence.”

However, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is the Conciliator-in-Chief of the Federal Government has scheduled a meeting with the leadership of ASUU tomorrow in his office.

His spokesperson, Charles Akpan, stated this in a letter that read: “The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be meeting with the Executive of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU and relevant Government Agencies. The meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, 22nd February 2022. Time: 1 pm Venue: Honorable Minister’s Conference room.”