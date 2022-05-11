From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Wednesday, staged a protest at the national secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, demanding investigation of public officials that purchased the N100 million APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

NANS, specifically appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate every aspirant that picked the N100 million presidential nomination form towards unraveling their source of fund.

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NANS, Comrade Victor Ezenagu, who led the protesters to the headquarters of the ruling party argued that Nigerians could not be spending such humongous amount for forms while students are at home due to strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU).

The association’s Spokesperson, while submitting a petition at the APC to register their grievances against the sitting governor of Ogun state and the ongoing industrial action by ASUU, expressed disappointment over the development.

The petition addressed to the Chairman of EFCC, dated 11th May, 2022, was co-signed by the NANS PRO, Ezenagu and Comrade Chuks Okafor, NANS Senate President.

Wielding placards of various inscriptions, such as “Criminals must not rule our nation,” EFCC should investigate all those that bought presidential forms” among others, they disrupted human and vehicular.

According Ezenagu; “We are here to register our displeasure. One is that the sitting governor of Ogun state we seek for proper investigation by EFCC and his person because there are a lot of fault related activities even the one that was done in the US against his person.

“So we are calling on EFCC to go and investigate him and his likes, even those who paid N100m and N50m to obtain presidential forms in their respective parties will call on EFCC to investigate them.

“We can’t be having people spending money for political primaries while our students are at home. The money that the various parties have donated is even enough to start solving ASUU problem.

“EFCC should investigate everybody who has picked up presidential form and then bring those who are fraudulent to book or else they should stop going into our campuses and harassing students in the name of yahoo, yahoo boys,” he noted.

Ezenagu further emphasised that APC as the ruling party should intervene by calling on their persons in the various positions of leadership to look critically into the issue of ASUU and resolve it permanently.

“The party would be proud to put it in record that the issue that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari inherited, was able to provide an everlasting solution to it,” he quipped.