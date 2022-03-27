From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Except for higher interventions or change in plans, Nigerian Students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) will shutdown streets, highways and other public facilities today (Monday).

The action, according to the students, is to register their frustrations with the inability of the Federal Government and University lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences and reopen campuses.

On 16th March, 2022, the National Executive Council (NEC) of NANS at their expanded meeting in Abuja, asked all the parties to reach a compromise on or before Monday 28th March, 2022, to avoid the unfriendly mass action.

It also asked the National Assembly to do everything possible within the period to end the strike to avoid possible breakdown of law and order by the students. Unfortunately, that was not done.

The Students’ body threatened that if the strike continue after the expiration of the ultimatum, they would move to the streets and resume at the new University created by the Federal Government and ASUU called ‘The University of the Street’.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, explained that the Main Campus of the University will be on the Airport Road, Abuja; while the Annex Campuses will be in all the major roads in Abuja, and Distance Learning Centres in all the Federal Roads across the 36 State of the Federation.

Asefon, in a statement at the weekend confirmed that student leaders at all levels have been directed to throng the streets on Monday to register their frustrations.

He said: “sequel to our ultimatum issued to Federal Government and ASUU to find lasting solution to their face-off for our university to reopen on or before 28th March, 2023.

“With no hope insight for resumption of academic activities on our campuses, NANS leaders at all levels have been directed to mobilize students to resume their academic activities on the newly created university of street, Abuja .

“Students are enjoined to come along with their cooking utensils, mattresses, mosquito treated net and other needed logistics to make the stay conducive as the protest may last longer than expected until Campuses are reopened.”

Asefon said that the Coordinator of NANS zone C, Comrade Abah Owoicho Abah, has been appointed as Registrar of the New “University of Abuja Street” and coordinator of the mass occupational protest.