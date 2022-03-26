From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it has commenced mobilisation of students nationwide to disrupt official activities and public movements beginning from Monday. NANS said this was to express its anger over the inability of the Federal Government and university lecturers under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences and reopen the classrooms.

On March 16, the National Executive Council (NEC) of NANS at their expanded meeting in Abuja, asked parties to reach a compromise on or before Monday March 28 to avoid the mass action.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It also asked the National Assembly to do everything possible within the period to end the strike to avoid possible breakdown of law and order by the students.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that students have been directed to throng the streets on Monday to register their frustrations.

He said: “Sequel to our ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to their face-off, with no hope in sight for the resumption of academic activities on our campuses, NANS leaders at all levels have been directed to immediately commence mass mobilization of students to resume their academic activities on the newly created University of Street, Abuja.