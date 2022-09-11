From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Niger Delta University (NDU) has rejected pleas by the management of the University to return to classes.

The leadership of NDU ASUU in a statement signed by its Chairman, Prof Tonbara Kingdom and Secretary, Dr Ebi Baraka after meeting the Vice- Chancellor, Prof Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo and the management team expressed sadness that it would not be able to pull out of the national strike because the union is fighting a common cause for all public universities in Nigeria.

ASUU disclosed that NDU has benefited from the collective struggle of union and accused the ruling class of plot to destroy public universities, stressing that it is more determined to press on with the strike.

“While ASUU appreciates the concern of the Visitor to the University for expressing his understanding of the pains inflicted on students, parents and our members by a failed government, contrary to its promise prior to taking the reins of power, sadly the Congress of ASUU-NDU cannot accede to the request to pull out of the strike.

“At the meeting we conveyed to the University administration, the resolution of the Congress to continue with the industrial action to its logical conclusion. This is based on our understanding of the fact that this is a common fight for the soul of the public university system. We make bold to state that NDU, though a state university has progressed thus far, courtesy of proceeds of ASUU struggles, ranging from TETFUND to NEEDS intervention

“Also driven by our foresight and deep understanding of the systematically crafted policy of the ruling class to destroy public universities, aimed at foreclosing children of the masses from accessing university education, we are more determined now than ever to continue with this action. As a Union, we have resolved that we will not allow the ruling class to take public universities to the grave yard as they did not public primary and post primary schools through systematic neglect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our union did not close down the University, because such power is not conferred on us. We merely withdrew from teaching (which is the least requirement for our career progression) to concentrate on research and community service.

“The Union called on parents whose children are suffering the collective captivity to understand that without “such sacrifice, we will the death of public universities in no time.”