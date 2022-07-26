From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra State, on Tuesday, blocked the Aroma axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to protest the five-month-old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Awka protest was part of the nationwide solidarity protest earlier scheduled by the national leadership of the NLC.

In Anambra, workers trouped out in their numbers to participate in the protest. They said that they were no longer happy about the industrial action which has kept their children at home.

Chairperson of the NLC Mrs Chinwe Orizu, who led the protesting workers, appealed to the federal government to take the necessary actions to end the strike.

She said that there was a need for the government to reach an agreement with the ASUU so that their children could return to their various schools.

NLC said that it would be in the best interest of the government to dialogue with the leadership of ASUU and ensure that the universities are opened for academic activities as soon as possible.