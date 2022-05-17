From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, have threatened that there would not be any election in Nigeria until universities are opened.

The students who barricaded Ife-Ibadan expressway in protest against the continuous closure of their university, said they would not allow any election to hold whole their institutions are shut.

The Vice-President of the Students’ Union, Grace Aworanti, who spoke to our correspondents during the protest, said they are prepared to stop the coming governorship and presidential elections.

The students had been on barricade since last week Thursday and threatened to continue the protest until the federal government accede to the demand of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and call off the strike.

“We want the federal government to fulfil the promise made to ASUU and we want them to open our school immediately.

“We are warning the federal government to open our schools or else we would continue the protest. No resumption, no election.”