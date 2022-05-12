From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Thursday protested against the continuous strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students who barricaded major roads in Ile-Ife carried placards with inscriptions such as “Fund Education Now,” and “Education is not a Scam,” among others.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Converging under the aegis of the Fund Education Coalition, the protesters vowed to continue the protest until the government accede to their demand and end the strike.

The angry youths blocked major roads and prevented the movement of vehicles for some hours, saying “we would continue like this until the government settled with our lecturers.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

They chanted anti-government songs and observed prayer on major highways, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of neglecting education and focusing on who succeeded him come 2023.

One of the protesters, Olugbade Mojeed, said the strike has forced some students to engage in unholy vices with no end in sight.

He said, “we are protesting because the government has failed the education system. This government has been showing a nonchalant attitude to education and they focus on electoral activities. We say no to incessant strikes and we say no to lack of funding for the education system.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also, Abraham Omowumi, lamented the lingering strike, warning that the protest may continue.