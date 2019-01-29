Police in Anambra State have warned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone ‘B’ over alleged plan to block Onitsha River Niger Head Bridge in protest over lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) strike.

The police warned organisers of the protest to steer clear of the Onitsha Bridge Head which is the gateway to the South East.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement said that the warning was to help forestall serious traffic congestion and avoidable hardships to the general Public.

He said: “It has come to the knowledge of the Anambra State police command that members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone ‘B’ have concluded plans to stage a protest tagged “Operation No Movement,” aimed at registering their displeasure over the perceived delay in resolving the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

“During the protests, members of NANS plan to occupy the Onitsha Bridge Head, which is the gateway to the South East and other parts of South-South geopolitical zones thereby paralysing vehicular movements and economic activities in the state.”

“In view of the foregoing, the command wishes to warn organisers of the protest to stay clear of the Onitsha Bridge Head which is the gateway to the South East. This is to help forestall serious traffic congestion and avoidable hardships to the general public”

“The command will not hesitate to take all necessary steps to prevent any individual or groups of individuals from disrupting the relative peace enjoyed in the state which the command and other law- enforcement agencies work assiduously to maintain,” Mohammed warned.