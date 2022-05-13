100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The protest embarked upon by students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, entered day two as protesters again barricaded the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The angry students, Thursday began to protest against the continuous closure of their universities as occasioned by the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

They prevented vehicles from moving on the Ibadan expressway as they mounted barricades on the road.

The protesters threatened to be ruthless with any deviant motorists, forcing both commercial and private cars to park.