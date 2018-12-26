The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to end the lecturers’ strike or be ready for confrontation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s president, Danielson Akpan, on Sunday.

The ASUU strike commenced on November 4, after the lecturers accused the Federal Government of not implementing previous agreements.

ASUU had several meetings with government in the past, but both parties were yet to reach a consensus.

“The leadership of NANS, after a holistic critique of the lingering industrial actions embarked upon by the academic staff of our tertiary institution has issued a two-week ultimatum to both the Federal Government and ASUU to call off the lingering strike or face the full wrath of angry Nigerian students,” Akpan said.

The association also kicked against not being allowed to be part of the negotiation between government and ASUU.

“To our greatest consternation, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has resisted, vehemently, the idea of having students’ representatives during these meetings and, rather, called for closed door meetings between the Federal Ministry of Education and the leaders of the union.

“And the FG has agreed that we observe the negotiations, hence, we are at the receiving end. We are worried (and are asking) – what is ASUU hiding?”

The union leader said the strike has affected students’ academics the accumulating cost of accommodation and could disenfranchise students from participating in the 2019 general elections.

He threatened a mass protest across the country and the mobilisation of 100,000 students for a protest in Abuja.

“They must be ready to pay back monetary compensations to Nigerian students from their salaries that continue to count even when they are not working at all, at our detriment,” he added.

“We are determined to carry out these actions to the fullest, if our campuses are not reopened at the expiration of this ultimatum. We, therefore, urge the FG and ASUU not to test our resolve, as Nigerian students have been patient and taken for granted for far too long,” Akpan said.