From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The University of Ilorin has fixed Monday, October 24, 2022, for resumption of academic activities on campus.

This followed the ratification of its amended academic calendar by the university’s Senate at its 291st meeting on Friday.

A statement by the university’s director, corporate affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, indicated that final year and post-graduate students were expected back on campus on Monday, October 24, 2022, while other categories of returning students would resume on December 15, “when the 2021/2022 academic session commences.”

“Also, students of the faculties of agriculture and veterinary medicine, who are yet to complete their rain semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022, are expected to resume on October 24th to conclude such examinations.

“The university management hereby assures our returning students that adequate measures have been put in place to make the environment very conducive for them, while urging them to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations of the university,” the statement read in part