From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reassured Nigerian students that they are working with Federal Government representatives and other relevant stakeholders to end the almost six months old nationwide strike that has crippled academic and non-academic activities in Nigerian universities.

NANS Vice President (Special Duties), Comrade Odiahi Thomas Ikhine, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, said they have secured an appointment to meet with the Ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr Chris Ngige.

He said: “At the meeting, we would discuss a lot of issues regarding the ongoing strike because we are almost in the dark. The last time we met with the officials, they gave us assurance that they would resolve the matter in a few weeks, but long after that, the issue was yet to be resolved.

“We need to get updated information on the matter so we can be able to give updated information to the rest of the Nigerian students who elected us to pilot the affairs of Nigerian students. Aside that, we are doing our best to pressure the government to see the reason why they should fasten discussions that would herald an end to the strike.

“Part of the pressure was the nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in solidarity with the Nigerian students. We fully participated in the nationwide protest. However, we have toned down our street agitations because of the volatile state of insecurity in Nigeria.

“In addition to that, other student unions have been encouraged to take other legitimate measures that would further put pressure on the government to suspend the six months old nationwide strike.”

He, however, confirmed that efforts are being made to conduct a national convention that would herald the emergence of a new set of leaders for the umbrella body of students in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the students leaders have asked the security agencies to go after some acclaimed student leaders who have been going about discrediting the personality of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The student leaders described the students as imposters and dissociated themselves from their activities and demanded the sack of the CBN governor over what they described as a bastardisation of the Nigerian economy.