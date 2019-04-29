Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said industrial actions, by universities’ unions, are inimical to the health and progress of the university system in Nigeria.

Buhari said the action was worrisome and disheartening, at the 41st convocation ceremony of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, at the weekend.

“It is only when there is peace and stability, that government is able to consolidate the gains and successes recorded in the advancement of higher education in this country.”

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rashid, the president said industrial actions cause loss of time in learning hours by young men and women; in their quest to graduate and join the nation-building.

“I am appealing to leadership and rank and file of all Universities base unions to be more sensitive in their pursuit of welfare and other demands in the University.”

According to him, since assumption of office, his administration has accorded and continue to invest substantially in the education sector.

He said despite finance challenges , the federal government has not relented in its determination to ensure that education was revitalised to gaining access to global civilization in the twenty – first century.

On the award of honourary degrees to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Hassan Sunmonu, Buhari said the awards were well deserved, considering the contributions of two personalities to the socio-economic development of the country.

Earlier, vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, said 81 got first class, 2,043 second class upper , 6,885 second class lower, 1,502, third class, 114 pass, and 178 unclassified,” he said.