The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has tasked newly approved private universities to ensure quality and good academic standards in their operations.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday granted approval to 20 new private universities in the country.

Chairman of ASUU for the University of Jos Chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, who decried the low academic standards in most of the existing private universities in the country, urged the new ones licenced to live up to expectations.

“It is actually good to have private universities that have standard and quality, unfortunately, most of the existing ones are nothing to write home about. Most a times, they push out people with empty brains as graduates; these graduates hardly contribute meaningfully to the growth ad development of the society. These graduates become a problem to the society rather than solving the existing problems as intellectuals. So, I want to urge the owners and managers of these newly approved universities to maintain standard,” he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, yesterday.