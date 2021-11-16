The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of strike following Federal Government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) agreed upon.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU National President, disclosed this on Monday, at a news conference at the union’s National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

Osodeke called on parents and all patriotic Nigerians to hold the Federal Government responsible if it failed to address the issues within three weeks after the news conference.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to him, despite the unions meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige on October 14, on major outstanding issues which include, funding for revitalisation of public universities and earned academic allowances.

Other outstanding issues, he said, were University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and the inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, which up till now had not been addressed.

“ASUU is fully committed to upholding academic integrity in the universities and is working to make them more globally competitive.

“We are equally committed to promoting industrial harmony in the Nigerian university system for as long as all stakeholders are willing and committed to play their parts.

“We call on all Vice-Chancellors, as the main drivers of the system to join us in this mission to safeguard the waning image of our universities.

“They have no business trading honorary degrees and academic positions for personal and immediate gains; thereby smearing the collective integrity of committed scholars and other patriots who are working day and night to uplift the system that produced them.

“Our union shall not shy away from taking the fight to administrators of Nigerian universities as well as internal and external agents who are bent on compromising the standards ASUU has consistently laboured to protect and improve.

“Government of Nigeria should be held responsible should ASUU be forced to activate the strike it patriotically suspended.

“Finally, we call on all patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria to prevail on the federal and state governments to act fast to prevent another round of industrial crisis in Nigeria’s public universities,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that the union was not convinced with the appointment of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as a professor at the Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri.

He described the appointment as fraudulent, and said an independent committee should be set up to investigate all issues surrounding the controversial appointment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .