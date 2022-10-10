From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed optimism in the ongoing talks between the Presidency and the House of Representatives leadership, stating that it may call off its eight-month-long strike soon.

Counsel for ASUU Femi Falana stated this on Monday while speaking on Channels Television after the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered the striking lecturers to resume academic duties.

“The legal advice that I will give to my clients is confidential. But I can assure you that the strike will soon be called off,” Falana stated.

Falana said he will advise his clients accordingly once the certified true copy of the court order of last Friday has been made available to him.

“Advising clients to call off a strike is the most difficult aspect of my practice. On one occasion, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and I spent six hours persuading Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) to call off a strike in compliance with a court order. Our advice to ASUU will be based on the court order and other relevant reports.

“I am reasonably confident that the consultations between the House and the Presidency will yield positive results in the interest of the striking lecturers and the students,” he added.