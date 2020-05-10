The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) chapter, has produced 3,000 pieces of face masks for its members and vulnerable groups to stem further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the association, Prof. Ayo Akinwole stated this while unveiling the customised face masks at a press conference on Sunday in Ibadan.

Akinwole said the customised face masks designed and produced by the union was aimed at combating COVID-19 especially now that it has got to the community transmission phase.

He noted that it was the second tranche of ASUU intervention on COVID-19, noting that the union had produced hand sanitiser for health workers and the press in the first tranche of the intervention.

“We put our experts together to produce what we call “ASUU UI face masks”.

“We did not contract it out and the committee was headed by an expert who is also a member of the union.

“Let’s leave the surgical masks for the healthcare workers who are frontliners, they need it in their fight against COVID-19.

“The customised face masks had two major designs and it was produced for people of different sizes for comfort. The comfort of the users is very important if they are to adhere to government rules on wearing face masks,” Akinwole said.

The chairman said the face masks were produced specifically for the members and other vulnerable groups in the society.

He added that the union produced leaflets to teach the users on how to use and reuse the face mask.

Also speaking, Dr Dapo Okareh, the Chairman, ASUU-UI COVID-19 Intervention Committee, said the face mask was designed in accordance with approved international standards, adding that it is reusable.

“We looked at all the logistics and ensured that it met the required standards. We have attached the instructions on how it can be used.

“The ASUU-UI treated cotton face mask was produced to meet International standards. The materials used are cotton, absorbent, cello filter, organ filter, liner, pearls among others.

“Our key message is that it is better to use a mask than a ventilator, hence the customised mask can be reused following this process; clean, disinfect, sterile and iron neatly.”

Kare, who is also the Internal Auditor of the union, enjoined users to routinely soak the mask in warm water, brush the surface with soft hand brush and dry the mask on relatively high heat.

NAN reports that the event which featured quality assurance testing of the face masks to ascertain its quality, was attended by officials of the union. (NAN)