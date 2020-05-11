Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan, has produced 3,000 re-usable face masks for distribution to its members in order to protect them against COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the union, Ayo Akinwole, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the face masks were produced according to international standards, which was an addition to hand sanitiser also produced by the union about four weeks ago and distributed to ASUU members as well as media houses and the health centre of the university.

Akinwole, who was flanked by Chairman of the ASUU-UI, Dapo Okareh, and Secretary, Sola Omoregie, was optimistic that the face masks would ensure its members are protected from infection when they use the masks and observe physical distancing among other preventive measures while in the public space.

He said ASUU members have been playing major roles in the fight against COVID-19 nationwide and that the union would not allow its members to purchase and use masks sold on the streets of which majority failed to follow international standards.

Okareh said it took the committee about 17 days to have the final products, using the expertise within the union.