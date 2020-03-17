Management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has postponed the remaining two inaugural lectures for the 2018/2019 academic sessions by two weeks.

The decision to reschedule the inaugural lectures followed the two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which started on March 9 and will end Monday, March 23.

The statement added that the inaugural lecture scheduled for Thursday, March 12 will now hold on Thursday, March 26, while the one for Thursday, March 19, will take place on Thursday, April 2. The lecture earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 26, will hold on Thursday, April 9.

One of the postponed inaugural lectures is to be delivered by Prof Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye of the Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education, Faculty of Education and titled: Teaching: ‘’In the Classroom, as a Regulator’’

Prof Ajiboye, who is the Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) will now deliver the 488th inaugural lecture on Thursday, April 2 at Trenchard Hall of UI.