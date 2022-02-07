From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Members of the University of Benin chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have observed a work free-day as directed by ASUU national body with a warning that the federal government by it’s inability to keep to agreements reached with the union is determined to cripple university education in the country.

The union stated this in a press statement, signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Ray Chikogu and Success Absomwan, respectively shortly after its special congress in Benin City.

“We are compelled to make a statement at this defining moment in the history of University education in Nigeria that it is becoming clear that the federal government want to cripple university education in Nigeria.

“Since December 22, 2020 when it signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with our Union,

stating in clear terms that it was finally prepared to fulfil its obligations to the Nigeria University System and to university lecturers, all we have got has been a charade of lies, insincerity,

dishonesty and half-truths till date from the agents and representatives of the Federal

Government.

“As we speak, the Federal Government is yet to make good its promise to actualise the review of our dismal conditions of service, is still unwilling to pay up years of arrears of promotion entitlements, still pays lip service to the duty of adequately funding education and‎ continues to be reluctant to deploy the already widely acclaimed University Transparency and

Accountability Solution (UTAS) despite the well-publicised fraudulence, inefficiency and

ineffectiveness in which the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Service (IPPIS) is mired.

“It is unimaginable that in the face of the daily exponential increases in the cost of basic services‎ and goods in Nigeria, university lecturers have been abandoned to grapple with the harsh realities of an abysmally poor salary structure that they have had to endure for thirteen agonising years”, the statement added.