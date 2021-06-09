“Sequel to our earlier letter to the ASUU president dated 11th August 2015 on the above subject matter which was copied to you, our union wish to inform you that our National Executive council (NEC) at its meeting of Thursday 27th May, 2021 held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa approved the request of our branch to withdraw all services from PG programmes with effect from 20th June, 2021.

“The above approval was granted due to the REFUSAL of the university administration to implement the Council approved 2016 PG sharing formula to take shares etc (see Appendix ‘A’) which is a product of the 2016 MoU (see Appendix ‘B’ , item 2) our union signed with the university administration.

“Our members will NOT participate in teaching and supervision (Thesis and Dissertations, examination, seminars, defence of any kind whether at PG school, Faculties, Department, Units, marks scripts, compile PG results.”

Dr. Maigoro directed all members to adhered strictly to the directive as the union is prepared to sanction any violator.

He said the monitoring committee set up by the union will keep vigil and ensure total compliance towards the attainment of the resolution.