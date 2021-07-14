By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch has issued the university management 72 hours ultimatum over payment of amputated June salaries to members.

The 72 hours ultimatum to UNILAG management was taken at an emergency congress of the branch held on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, to deliberate on the arbitrary amputated June salaries of ASUU members.

The ASUU UNILAG congress called for an immediate reversal of all deductions from members salaries within 72 hours and refund made to them.

“The stoppage of all such deductions from members salaries pending the development of an agreed framework to defray all outstanding statutory and sundry debt owed by members.

“Should the university fail to reverse all the deductions within 72 hours from the date of the congress, all academic staff members would proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action until all our demands are met.”

The congress resolution which was signed by chairman, ASUU UNILAG, Dr. Dele Ashiru and Secretary, ASUU UNILAG, Dr. Olusegun Samuel, said the university bursary wilfully and arbitrary amputated the June 2021 salaries of members without prior notice and due consideration for the welfare of academic staff, their families and dependants.

The union described the action of the university bursary as contemptuous, unprofessional, unfeeling and most callous.

“Our union views the failure of the university administration to engage our union before the deductions and more importantly after the protest letter of July 5th, 2021, contemptuous, insensitive, vexatious and a declaration of war on members through the instrumentation of hunger.

“That uptill the time of holding of this congress there was no official communication from the university on the illegal amputation of members salaries, despite the branch letter dated July 5th, 2021 registering it’s displeasure on the unconscionable deductions and demanding its immediate reversal.”

