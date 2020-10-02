Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, urged Muhammadu Buhari to probe the Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr. Chris Ngige, his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and officials at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation(OAGF) over the whereabouts of the unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other third party deductions meant for the union which they claimed had been diverted.

The academic union made the allegation after Ngige was quoted to have said on national television that members of the union had been receiving their salaries since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and wondered why they would be reluctant to return to classrooms as schools reopen across the country.

But ASUU in a statement issued by its branch Chairman at the Alex Ekwueme University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, Dr. Oguguo Egwu, claimed the minister lied and demanded a retraction and apology.

Dr. Oguguo said the union had embarked on strike before COVID-19 started, during which he said the minister issued and implemented a no-work-no- pay order against the union.

He said contrary to the minister’s claim, members of the union were only paid three months during the lockdown as a form of palliative.

He accused the minister of conniving with his counterpart in the ministry of finance and officials at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to divert funds meant for the union.