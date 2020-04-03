Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has warned the Federal and state government to be wary of factors capable of rubbishing the desired results of lockdown of the country towards curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He gave the warning in a release, entitled “COVID-19: Together We Shall Win”’ issued, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Ogunyemi said without reasonable supply of electricity, water and unbroken chain of supply of food items the lockdown of the country might not achieve its desired result of promoting self-quarantine, self-isolation, and social distancing.

“The availability of other essential items should be key components of the policy called ‘lockdown’. Unless the people’s survival needs are factored into the equation, governments at the national and sub-national levels may be courting an uncontrollable regime of rebellion, which may be counter-productive to the cause of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It can be argued that no issue has ever brought humanity so close for many decades as recently done by the coronavirus or COVID-19. The lesson in all of this is, more than ever before, the world has come to realise that issues of health and safety know no territorial boundaries and political leaders everywhere had better worked with everyone to make our world safe for all. ASUU subscribes to this winning formula and path to collective health. In this our shared globe, no one is safe epidemiologically, socially or physically until everyone is safe. We can conquer the fear emerging from the manifestation of this global pandemic in our little corners. We can contribute to the global movement for prevention and control of its spread by applying the health guides and information from the WHO and other professional institutions and agencies in our personal and family lives as well as by sharing them to help others around us stay safe and healthy,” Ogunyemi said.