Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has written the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, over the alleged refusal of the Accountant-General of the Federation to obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s unconstitutional directive that members of the union should be paid their three months withheld salaries.

The letter endorsed by the ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, was sent to SGF through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Buhari had last month directed that lecturers that are not on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) should be paid their withheld salaries. ASUU is on strike to protest against non-full implementation of agreements government reached with the union.

But the lecturers in the nation’s public universities alleged that the Account-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has requested that each member of the union must submit their Biometric Verification Numbers (BVNs) before the withheld salaries would be paid.

According to Ogunyemi, members of the union found the back-door demand for BVN by the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay the salary as a violation of the unconditional directive given by the president.