Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Association of Anambra State Women in Lagos (ASWAL) recently held a free medical outreach in Surulere, Lagos.

The outreach which was well attended by over 2, 000 Anambra sons and daughters residing in Lagos.

The outreach, which kicked off with a road walk, took care of cancer screening, eye test, and general health screening for all that attended the programme.

The medical personnel from Mass Medical Mission (MMM), attended to the people at the Oraukwu Hall were the programme took place.

The President of ASWAL, Mrs. Nkiriuka Ifekwem remarked that: “Health is wealth. For you to get people get things done, they must be healthy. That is why the association embarked on health issues related programme.

“Although we have engaged in other projects such as scholarship, we want to assist government doing things the way they are supposed to be done. With this crowd today we realize that the government’s efforts are not much and the people are not reached in terms of health care delivery.”

According to her, the programme also ran other vital tests, such as prostate cancer for men and de-worming children. Some pharmaceutical companies donated free drugs to those who needed to be treated as recommended by the medical officers.

The Executive Secretary of Mass Medical Mission (MMM), Dr. Abia Nzulu has decried the health issues facing the country, saying that there were health crises in Nigeria.

“We know it is not what the government can handle alone. So everybody has to put his or her effort to salvage the health issues. We are trying to see how we can meet the yearnings of those at the grassroots,” Nzulu said.

She encouraged the churches and the mosques to get involved in the health screening and treatment programm