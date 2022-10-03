From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) has released updated rates for Anambra residents.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of ASWAMA, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, while featuring on the radio programme, “Anambra Tax Matters”.

Engr. Ozoemena used the opportunity availed by the programme to give reasons for the new rate by the government and said with the new rate, the government would have enough money to clear every street in Anambra of refuse.

He explained that more waste collection trucks would be procured and the trucks fueled for the work, adding that waste bins would also be purchased and placed at strategic locations across the State for effective waste collection and management.

According to Engr Ozoemena, the new rate is a little increase on the amount households were paying the State government, noting that the new rate was classified according to local governments which could be Rural, Semi-Urban and Urban.

He explained that local government areas in the urban category include Awka South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Aguata, Nnewi North, Idemili North and Ogbaru.

He enumerated semi-urban local governments as Njikoka, Idemili-South, Ihiala, Awka North, Oyi, Orumba North, Orumba South, Anaocha, Nnewi South, Dunukofia, and Anambra East, while rural local governments include Ayamelum, Anambra West and Ekwusigo.

He further disclosed that for residential buildings in the rural, the rate for a duplex is N12,000, semi-urban N18,000 and N24,000 for the urban, annually.

According to him, while N6,000 is for detached bungalows in the rural, N9,000 is for the semi-urban and N12,000 for the urban, annually.

He said: “Flat (2-3 bedrooms) will pay N3, 600 for rural, N5, 400 for semi-urban and N7, 200 for urban, annually.

“1-bedroom in the rural is N2,400, semi-urban N3,600 and N4, 800 for urban, yearly.

“1-room in rural areas will pay N1, 200, N1,800 for semi-urban and N2,400 for urban, yearly.”

Speaking on the commercial categories, the ASWAMA MD said: “For banks, if it is Central Bank in Rural LGAs, the rate is N600,000, semi-urban is N900,000 while urban is N1,200,000 yearly.

“For commercial banks; N240,000 for rural, N360,000 for semi-urban, N480,000 for the urban, annually.

“Micro-Finance Banks will pay N60,000 for rural, N90,000 for semi-urban, N120,000 for the urban, while Bureau de change will pay an annual fee of N60,000 for rural, N90,000 for semi-urban, N120,000 for urban.

“Insurance companies and others will pay N60,000 for rural, N90,000 for semi-urban, N120,000 for urban.

“Hotels with 200 rooms and above will pay N480,000 for rural, N720,000 for semi-urban, N960,000 for urban, every year.

“Hotels with100-199 rooms will pay N300,000 for rural, N450,000 for semi-urban and N600,000 for urban, yearly.

“Those with 50-99 rooms will pay N240,000 for rural, N360,000 for semi-urban and N480,000 for urban, yearly.

“Hotels with 40-49 rooms will pay N180,000 for rural, N270,000 for semi-urban and N360,000 for urban, yearly, while hotels with 30-39 rooms will pay N160,000 for rural, N240,000 for semi-urban and N320,000 for urban LGAs, yearly.

“Others with 20-29 rooms will pay N144,000 for rural, N216 for semi-urban and N288 for urban. Those with 10-19 rooms will pay N120,000 for rural, N180,000 for semi-urban and N240,000 for urban, yearly.

“Hotels with 1-9 rooms will pay N60,000 for rural, N90,000 for semi-urban and N120,000 for urban while Video rental stores will pay N3, 600 for rural, N5, 400 for semi-urban and N7, 200 for urban, yearly.

“Recreation, sport, park and leisure (big) in the rural areas will pay N24,000, semi-urban N36,000 and the N48,000 for urban, every year. Recreation, sport, park and leisure (small) will pay N12,000 for rural and N18, 000 for semi-urban and N24,000 for urban, yearly.

“The new rate for Gaming house/pool agency is N4,800 for rural, N7, 200 for semi-urban, and N9,600 for urban, yearly. Restaurant/drinking parlours (large) in the rural LGAs will pay N60,000, N90,000 for semi-urban and N120,000 for urban, while restaurant/drinking parlours (small) pay N24, 000 for rural, N 36,000 for semi-urban, and N48,000 for the urban, yearly.

“Fast food outfits will pay N180,000 for rural, N270,000 for semi-urban and N360,000 for urban, while Night clubs pay N60,000 in the rural LGAs, N90,000 for semi-urban and N120,000 for urban. Others in the category in the rural LGAs will pay N24,000, semi-urban N36,000 and N48,000 for the urban LGAs, yearly.”

Engr. Ozoemena concluded that the new rates took effect from October 1, 2022, emphasizing that more lists would be brought to the fore subsequently.