From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), yesterday, replied the Federal Government over its planned decision to grant asylum to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The United Kingdom told the government that all asylum and human rights claims from Nigerian nationals were carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with its international obligations.

The British High Commission in Nigeria, stated this following remarks by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the planned asylum for IPOB members by the United Kingdom was disrespectful and a sabotage to the fight against terrorism in the country.

Responding to Daily Sun’s enquiry, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Christopher Olaoluwa Ogunmodede, said: “The UK has a proud history of providing protection to those who need it, in accordance with our international obligations under the Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“Our country policy and information notes are published on the gov.uk website. They are kept under constant review and updated periodically – an update to the Biafra separatist note is expected shortly. We publish them since our decisions can be appealed in the immigration courts, which are public, so it is clearer and fairer for all involved (applicants, their lawyers, judges, stakeholders such as the UNHCR) to know what our position and evidence base is.

“All asylum and human rights claims from Nigerian nationals are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with our international obligations.”