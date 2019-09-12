With the tourism industry bracing up for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, MICE, Southern Sun Ikoyi is good to go following a recent upgrade of its facilities in the bustling city centre. The hotel now offers business and leisure travellers exceptional convenience.

The hotel’s stylish sophistication and classic, contemporary design combined with discreet service provides a unique approach to giving guests a memorable experience. Mark Loxley, general manager, said the recent upgrade was to keep the facilities in top shape and maintain the hotel’s edge as part of the general overhaul of the structure to mark its 10th anniversary. “We have tastefully decorated rooms, with spacious living areas fitted with modern amenities including a pool, and fitness centre with sauna and steam rooms. Whatever your event, and duration, Southern Sun has packages and venues that can be adapted to your needs. With an array of new meeting rooms and boardrooms, there’s no shortage of spaces for everyone from Nigerian startups and Lagos entrepreneurs to the biggest names in international businesses.

On conferencing, he said the hotel offers a full range of facilities that can be tailored to suit various meeting requirements. From the large flat screen displays in our Mezzanine meeting rooms to the projectors and ceiling mounted screens in the conference rooms, as well as optional PA systems, your meeting will sound great. Free high speed WiFi throughout all conference venues is included for delegates in our meeting packages as well as optional video conferencing technology. With 195 beautifully furnished rooms, suites and deluxe suites that guarantees peace and privacy, these warm hotel rooms at Ikoyi offer stylish finishing and modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Accommodation is spacious and features private en-suite bathrooms, all luxuriously fitted. Wheelchair accessible rooms are available on request.

Catering services and facilities are available to all hotel guests. Some services or facilities may not be available on the hotel premises and may incur additional costs on the guest’s own account. Minibar guests are treated to a fully stocked bar in the comfort of their private rooms. This hotel has a fully equipped business centre with group and conference facilities. The hotel fitness centre is accessible to all guests of the hotel, while some spend the day lounging on the sun deck at the swimming pool.”