The Chinese Ambassador designate to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun says under the China Communist Party (CPC) currently led by Xi Jinping, China has been greatly developed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jianchun was speaking in Abuja on Thursday at an even to mark the 100th year of the party’s existence.

The envoy said that the party had not only improved China but has contributed immensely to the development of the World.

Giving an insight into the history of the party, he said that the CPC which started with only 57 members had now grown to have more than 90 million members, making it the largest political party in the World.

He said that although the party was formed in 1921, it took it about 28 years of struggle to win power in 1949 from which time it began the core development of the nation.

The ambassador designate stressed that the party has blazed a trail in the area of industrial development, poverty alleviation, economic growth and development as well as infrastructural development.

“The CPC was established with just 57 members in 1921, at a point when China experienced enduring impoverishment, long-standing debility.

“After 28 years’ revolution and against local warlords, foreign invaders and the Kuomi government, it led the Chinese people to realise an independence from imperialism and finally established the People’s Republic.

“On infrastructure, China’s high speed rail lines topped 37,900 kilometers at the end of 2020, making China a country that owns the longest tracks for bullet trains.

“On poverty alleviation, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared early this year that 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty,” he said.

He noted that about 80 per cent of China’s population was illiterate in 1949 but the situation had improved.

“Fast forward to today and the net enrolment rate of primary school children is 99.95 per cent while the junior high school gross enrollment rate is over 100 per cent.

“In 2018, there were more than 210,000 compulsory education schools in China, hosting nearly 150 million students.

“All of these achievements should be attributed to the tenacious struggles waged by the CPC and the Chinese people,” he said.

He said that the country had also built the world’s largest social security system, with nearly one billion people covered by the basic old-age pension system, with life expectancy now 77 years from 35 years in 1949.

“On economy, China is now the world’s second-largest economy, with its GDP being about 15.42 trillion dollars and per capita GDP over 10,000 dollars in 2020,” he said.

He added that China’s development had also affected the World as China was a major export hub for many countries in the World.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ambassador designate is yet to submit his letter of Credence to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In her goodwill message, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, noted the long standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and China which she said was flourishing.

She said that in the last 50 years, Nigeria and China relations had flourished progressively, adding that the signing of the Agreement on Cultural and Educational Cooperation in March, 1990 was significant.

“The blossoming relations have also been capped with reciprocal high level visits by Political Office holders and Experts at Administrative levels at various times.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the People’s Republic of China, as we reminisce on her giant strides in all spheres of human endeavour and to note the enormous prosperity, welfare and human capital development of her citizens and global allies.

“These successes could not have been achieved without the excellence and instrumentality of the Communist Party of China.

“This Seminar on CPC’s New Blueprint and China-Nigeria’s New Journey surely provides a platform for stock-taking and celebration the enduring relationship of our two countries,” she said.

On behalf of the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, she welcomed the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, H.E Mr. Cui Jianchun. (NAN)