Stakeholders of Radiance High School (RHS), Festac, Lagos have commended the proprietress, management, and staff of the school for consistently providing quality education in the last 20 years.

The stakeholders made the remarks at the 20th anniversary of RHS, which attracted well-wishers, former students, parents, and members of the Board of Directors. The school used the occasion to reward staff and parents for their contributions to the success recorded.

It was praise and celebration as the school management rolled out the drum to mark the 20th Founder’s Day and also used the occasion to assure parents of its continued provision of quality education to their wards.

Recalling how RSH started, the proprietress, Mrs. Ify Menkiti, who retired as a teacher said she saw in a vision that she will start her own school, adding “I started with one-block classroom, 85 pupils and seven teachers. Each year, we add one block.”

The proprietress described the 20th-anniversary celebration as glorious, memorable and excellent. She paid tribute to her late husband, noting “my husband was the planning, thinker, executor, and supervisor of the take-off of RHS. He made things easy for me to start thev school.”

Mrs. Menkiti, who hopes to hand over the running of the school to her children, said what has kept RHS going for 20 years is God’s grace, dedicated and faithful teachers as well as supportive parents.

Chairman, Board of Directors of RHS, Dr. Chris Menkiti, acknowledged that it wasn’t an easy task when the school took off. He said the mum started with nursery and primary school and had a drama of starting a secondary school based on her education values.

Mr. Menkiti described private education as challenging and thanked parents, staff students, Festac community for their support in nurturing the school.

A parent, Mrs. Patience Okoronkwo, whose six kids passed through RHS, said the school is qualified to take the students to any level, stressing” any parent that comes in contact with the school is assured of quality education and peaceful retirement.’’

Said she: “Had six kids, they started from crèche, nursery, and secondary school. Five of them were head boys and girl. I introduced many of my friends to RHS and when they are impressed with their children’s performance, they encourage others to bring their wards to the school.

“The school made it possible for six of my kids to pass through to the university. The school has made my children become graduates of Mass Communication, Business Management, Accountancy, Law and Medicine.”

An official of P-TESCOM lauded the school management, teachers and parents for the success attained in the last 20 years. She acknowledged that the school has qualified teachers and that RHS complies with rules and regulations of Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Chairman of PTA, Nursery and Primary School, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, said RHS has continued to maintain a high standard of education and acknowledged the contributions of parents in the past 20years.

“It is worth celebrating 20 years of RHS and 30 years of the nursery and primary school. The schools are still running and standing among the best. What has kept the school going is the quality of teachers, good management, performance of students and conducive environment”.

The management of RHS presented special awards to parents, staff, the proprietress and board members. Mr. Oscar Okorie, the school bursar, who joined the school 30 years, appreciated the award and showered encomium on the owner for keeping faith with the staff.