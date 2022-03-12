Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Monalisa Stephen, has revealed her relationship choices.

Stephen, 29, who is an advocate of body positivity, told Saturday Sun why she loves dating older men; most especially those that are 60-years-old and above.

According to her, “Everyone knows that I have always liked older men. I use to be ashamed to say it but now, I can say it with my full chest. I love dating older men. And yes, men in their 60s and above. And if I ever consider marriage, I’ll end up with men in that age bracket.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On why she doesn’t want to get married or have kids, Stephen says marriage is overrated, adding that she would rather have someone with whom to enjoy life without any form of commitment. “I just want to be with someone and we enjoy life together. He doesn’t have to put a ring on it to prove his love. Marriage is overrated. I also don’t want to have kids; I want to adopt kids. A lot of kids are out there who don’t have homes. I want to give them homes and let them know how it feels to have mums and families,” she noted.

Shedding more light on her latest project, LYF (Love Yourself Movement), the talented content creator said: “The Love Yourself First Movement was created 10 years ago for fat people like me. As a teenager, I have been body shamed, silenced, bullied, and frustrated. This movement encourages you to love and feel good about your body, no matter what it looks like, and I’m happy about my journey so far. Our first booth camp comes up from March 13 to 16.”