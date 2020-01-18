Few days ago, talented Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie turned 38 and he has been bouncing in the euphoria.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the father of four said he is proud of his achievements, as he approaches 40. “At 38, I feel very good and happy with myself and achievements so far. I am ready for the giant task ahead. Like King Solomon, all I ask for in 2020 is wisdom,” he quipped.

Growing up with a father like veteran actor, Pete Edochie, Yul admitted that his dad is indeed as strict as he appears in movies. “He is extremely very strict. But I thank God that He gave me a father like that, I couldn’t have wished for a better father. It’s good he is a strict Catholic too, a lot of things I know today I learned from him. My father made us to understand that it is better to have a good name than riches. That’s the kind of family I have and my mum too is very strict. There wasn’t much money to throw around but we grew up loving God, and loving each other,” the actor asserted.