Chukwudi Nweje

The sum of N1.6 million, that is all that little Isaac requires to stand, walk, run and do other things that his mates do. But the family lacks the resources.

Isaac Oluwanifemi Edo was born on December 19, 2014. But unlike other four-year-olds, he can neither stand nor walk. He still cuddles his father like a baby.

Isaac does not cuddle his father because he is a daddy’s boy: he was born with birth defects, a slightly curved right arm and club feet.

The four-year-old, who was born through Caesarean section (CS), did not bargain for the cruel fate that life has forced on him.

Isaac’s arm and leg have been operated on. He has also learnt to bear the pain he feels when he tries to stretch his curved right arm. But what have become an encumbrance for him are the club feet. They have left him unable to run around like his elder brother, Joshua and his other mates.

The prayerful, lively and jovial four-year-old says he loves football and would love to don the Nigerian national colours someday.

“I want to stand up on my feet and walk like my brother, Joshua, I want to play football. I know that God Almighty will perfect His wonders in the doctors so that they will carry out the surgery,” he told the reporter when his father brought him to The Sun’s city office in Ikeja.

According to his father, Enahoro Edo, doctors had suspected that all was not well before Isaac’s birth, thus the need for the CS. He said when Isaac was born with the club feet, the family was immediately referred to the Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital, Fadeyi, Lagos, to see specialists.

He added that, at the hospital, the specialist doctors told them the condition could be corrected and the boy could live a normal life after a series of corrective surgeries.

Enahoro said he and Isaac’s mother, Choice, embarked on the treatment at the cost of N40,000 every week for about two years, until they ran out of funds and had to stop.

The decision to discontinue the treatment worsened the already bad situation as Isaac’s legs began to bend backwards.

He, however, added that the specialists at the hospital said there is still hope to correct Isaac’s deformed legs, if he resumes treatment immediately.

According to him, Isaac is supposed to undergo six rounds of surgery, two to correct the hip, two to correct the knees and two to correct the ankle and foot. The surgeries are estimated to cost about N1.6 million. But that does not include after-surgery check-ups and prescriptions.

Enahoro, an Uber cab driver, who has been out of work for some time, said he cannot raise the money, given his present condition.

He said he and the boy’s mother have done everything they could to raise money for the treatment, lamenting that it is now beyond their financial capacity. He is, therefore, appealing to public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to come to the family’s assistance.

“We are begging all good and kind-spirited Nigerians to help our baby so that he can walk and live out his dreams. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot raise the money for the treatment. Please, Nigerians, come and help us,” Enahoro said.

Those wishing to help little Isaac can reach Enahoro on 08084986801. They can also pay into Isaac Oluwanifemi Edo’s account at First Bank. The account number is 3093578414.