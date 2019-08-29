Job Osazuwa

Many people had expected that the General Overseer of Royal House of Faith Ministries, Lekki, Lagos State, Prophet Bassey James would throw a talk-of-the-town party for his golden jubilee celebration.

As thousands of his followers waited for the D Day, he announced that there was little to celebrate. He pointed out that rather than roll out the drums for a mere birthday, there were more charitable works to be done.

Pastor James, who is also the President of Southern Youths Development Forum, said though he might have achieved a lot at 50, he was not fulfilled seeing the high number of youths wallowing in poverty. He said that the ugly development was not unconnected with the increasing level of unemployment and idleness sweeping across Nigeria.

After a thanksgiving service at his church as part of activities for the celebration, he told the reporter that he decided to unveil the shoes and boots produced at Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, which he founded, to send a message to the youths that there was hope that anyone could become a better person in Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that more youths would soon be engaged at the entrepreneurial centre in the polytechnic. He said he and other partners were working round the clock to ensure that the youths were engaged for mass production of shoes that can serve Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

“We have brought in the best machine and other equipment that produce shoes that can compete with those manufactured in any part of the world. We are telling people that Nigerians are not lazy and that something good can come out of Nigeria. From the samples, we can produce shoes for the military, police, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and others.

“What the people need is full support because we already have the talents. We have most of the facilities in the school.

“I want to see a high level of productivity in the church, campuses and across board. There is so much disconnect, confusion and hopelessness in Nigeria toady that any rational being should be concerned of. It is high time we stopped shifting blames and do something in our own capacity to change the narrative. We cannot continue to give people fish; we should rather teach them how to fish.

“I want to thank my wife, my children, the church ministers and everyone who came to celebrate with me from near and far. For all your prayers and support over the years, God will continue to honour you forever,” he said.

Many members of the church poured accolades on their pastor and described him as a man with a large heart but with uncommon humility, who uses his personal resources to uplift others. They sang dedicated songs to their spiritual leader and prayed for him and his household.

The invited guest, Bishop Miracle Williams, in his sermon, said that he has known the celebrant to love God dearly and depend solely on Him, adding that in turn, God has lifted the man of God above his contemporaries. He admonished the congregation to always ensure that they put God first in whatever they do and assured them that the reward is indisputably immeasurable.

While extolling his virtues, he said the money James has spent on God’s works and humanity would have been enough to buy a private jet for himself.

“The Bible says seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and every other thing shall be added unto you. And this is what the celebrant has been doing. Whenever you make God the source of your living, there is nothing he cannot do for you. The man for whom we are all gathered here has built a house for God and is serving Him diligently.

“The celebrant’s heart is full of meekness and his character is worthy of emulation,” he said.

Describing him as an enigma and ardent lover of Jesus Christ, one of his ministers, Rev. Festus Abone said that Pastor James is a pillar of support to him and many others, irrespective of religious or tribal affiliations.

Said he: “God has been using him tremendously to touch our lives in numerous ways. We appreciate the man of God and I cannot thank God enough for His mercies upon his life. Our prayer is that the Almighty God should keep him, grant him good health and fulfill all his noble heart desires.”

To put smiles on the faces of the depressed, he also visited the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, to donate items and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the inmates.