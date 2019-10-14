Moses Akaigwe

Coscharis Mobility Limited, a member of the Coscharis Group and franchisee of Sixt car rental company in Nigeria, on Friday, celebrated six years of successfully endearing the multinational brand to the local mobility market, even as it hinted of plans to break new grounds.

One of the new areas the company is expanding into is heavy duty haulage for which it intends to roll out 50 Ford trucks preparatory to a formal inauguration next year. It is also set to open a world-class mobility driving academy.

Announcing the plans during a press briefing at the company’s head office in Ikeja, Lagos, the managing director of Coscharis Mobility Limited (Sixt Rentals), Mr. Christian Chigbundu, said the mobility service provider had since 2014 turned challenges in the environment into opportunities – a strategy that enabled it to deliver value for money.

Chigbundu, who was speaking on the performance of the company since take-off as part of its 2019 Annual National Conference, listed the footprints of the past six years as short and medium-term car rental service; long term car rental; short and long-term leases; fleet management and consulting; haulage and supply chain management; and outsourcing & HR consulting.

The Coscharis Mobility MD said some corporate customers in the industry had already keyed into the haulage project as a way of phasing out their old fleet of trucks.

He disclosed that the Sixt network had also been expanded with offices in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Uyo, Enugu and Kano, hinting that more would be opened in 2020.

Living up to its position as a key player in the tourism/hospitality industry, Sixt Nigeria has earned the credit of maintaining the highest hotel locations in Nigeria by operating from 4point, Radisson Blue, Oriental, Legend, and Le Meridian hotels, and looking forward to come next year.

This is in addition to a visible presence at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Port Harcourt International Airport, with Abuja and Owerri airport locations coming up in 2020.

Speaking on the client base, the managing director said, “We have in few years of operation built a clientele list of over 3,000 ranging from corporate to individual clients.”

Stressing the importance of technology in the success of every business, Chigbundu listed the online booking system his company introduced as one of the initiatives to step up its game in the area of technology, saying the booking app, ‘My Ride’, is already on Google Play Store, but would be effective in 2020.

“Sixt in her own little way of ensuring the security of our clients has trained some of our chauffeurs in handling security situation. Today, you can see them dressed in their spy police uniforms. All our vehicles are tracked, all our chauffeurs are verified before they commence working with us,” he said.

Commending the management of Coscharis Mobility for its emphasis on safety, Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Hygenus Omeje, who was the special guest at the occasion, called for institutional support for fleet owners in the country to help them access funds to replace their old trucks because of the huge funds involved.

Omeje lauded the establishment of an academy by Coscharis to train own drivers and customers’, as well as the plan to use brand new trucks for its haulage businesses from next year – a decision which, he said, would help to reduce the rate of accidents caused by old and faulty trucks on the highways.

One of the highpoints of the event was the presentation of awards to some staff that in the last 12 months, contributed immensely to the growth of the company.