Henry Umahi

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Ojo, Lagos, has x-rayed the content and character of the country after 60 years of independence. His verdict? Nigeria should be rejigged to guarantee justice and equality.

Elijah also spoke about his uncommon ability to consistently hit the bull’s eye in his prophecies. Indeed, many regard him as the man who exposes tomorrow before it comes.

How would you describe Nigeria at 60?

At 60, I would say that a lot of things are expected of Nigeria because, at that age, it is supposed to have grown. Although there are things Nigeria can count as her achievements, but we expect better things. The leaders should do more because to whom much is given much is expected of him. Everybody is looking up to Nigeria. If Nigeria fails, that means the whole of Africa will be in a mess. Whatever happens to Nigeria today will affect the whole of Africa. At 60, if I’m to score our leaders, I’ll simply tell them that there is much to be done.

How would you rate the Church in Nigeria in the last 60 years?

Churches in Nigeria have done tremendously well in the last 60 years, if you consider that churches have taken the gospel beyond the pulpit. Churches have gone into education, offering quality training to our young ones. Some churches operate hospitals where sick people are taken care. In general, one can say that churches are sustaining the charity work that Jesus came to do on earth despite the fact that some people are undermining such. For those that are sincere that really want to do the work of the ministry, they have done a lot to the glory of God. But I also want to say to the Church in Nigeria that to whom much is given, much is expected. No matter what the churches in Nigeria have done in the last 60 years, they are expected to do more. Until we give the best of the best, we are not yet there.

What are the challenges that churches face in Nigeria?

I think churches in Nigeria should try their best and see how we can coexist with our brothers who are not practicing the same religion with us. Let us try to see how we can make peace in this country so that the issue of killings and burning of churches will stop. Let the churches intervene more. Let’s see how we can stop all the rancor because whatever happens to one happens to all. We are all the body of Christ and we must do everything possible to make sure we live in peace with everybody.

What’s your take on the new Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA)?

The issue of CAMA is that the government needs to educate the people more because whatever they are saying is seen as trying to marginalize the church or they want to Islamize the country and all that. I think that the government should give out enough information regarding anything they want to do to avoid being misconstrued. You don’t come out and introduce a law just like it. There should be adequate information and proper sensitization and education of the people over time. If you can let the Church see the reason behind CAMA, I think everyone would embrace it. But whereby out of the blues a new law emerges and you say you will appoint a committee to run the Church, you will be opposed. How can you appoint somebody who doesn’t know anything about ministry to come and be the chairman of the committee? The operations of the Church are completely made for those that are spiritual. You cannot take spiritual things and compare to the physical. The government should educate the people and bring out everything about it to the public domain for proper understanding. Otherwise people will read meaning into what they are doing. If the reason for the CAMA is not cogent, I don’t think it’s a good idea.

You are known as a prophet who makes accurate prophecies. What’s the secret?

The accurate prophecies that we give out, by the grace of God, did not start today. We’ve been doing that since God called me into ministry. I was the person that gave the prophecy about Goodluck Jonathan becoming President when he was still a deputy governor of Bayelsa State. I said that he would move from deputy governor to governor and then the President. And it came to pass.

I also gave the prophecy of the outcome of the 2015 general election and it came to pass. I told the people in the Church that Muhammadu Buhari was going to be declared winner in that election. I have been giving prophecies from the beginning of the ministry. It is just that my prophecies last year and this year got more attention because of our Possibility TV that became popular and the Glorious Mount of Possibility page. With these platforms, people were able to see when the prophecies were made live.

I gave the prophecy about Barack Obama becoming the first black man to become president in America. I gave the prophecy of the victory of Donald Trump as well as the ill- fated attempt to impeach him.

I gave the prophecy about a sitting governor to be removed and replaced, which was Emeka Ihedioha. When it was time for the governorship election in Edo State, I told the world that Godwin Obaseki was going to win. I told the people the scenarios that would play out. Even in 2019 general election, I gave prophecies for all the states and they all came to pass. I said that Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC would win the governorship election in Ondo State. These are not done in the physical. They are done in the realm of the spirit because it is God that gives gifts and the gift of God is free. It is not because of my good work that made God to put the gift in me. It is something that pleases God and He decided to use a common person like me to show his glory, to prove to the world that God is not mute. God is still speaking even till tomorrow. So, it’s not something I do in the physical. It is the spirit of God that opens my spirit to communicate it to humanity. That is why whenever it is said, it becomes accurate prophecy and sure Word of God. Thank God that today technology has gone very far; technology has made it possible to monitor and ascertain the day anything was said, recorded and posted. People go to the Internet and watch the things I prophesied over 13 years ago. So, we give God glory for the uncommon gift.

How would you access the Buhari administration?

It is what a man has that he will give. You can never force anybody to go beyond his capacity. I believe the President is doing his best because that is what he promised us: To give his best to the nation at all times. But as I always say, to whom much is given much is expected. No matter what he has done, Nigeria wants more. We want him to do more. If possible, let him share himself so that he can be at many places at the same time. We want to see more of him, doing his best because that is the vow he made to us: To protect us and give us good governance. I know it is not easy but our prayer is that God will give this country the grace to move to the level God wants us to be.

Are you satisfied with the present structure of the country?

I think Nigeria has got to an age that we no longer need to hide our feelings or sentiments. It is time that everybody should come and sit down together. Then we put our meat on the table and discuss how to share it. I know that sometimes the teeth and tongue quarrel but the still remain together. None of them abandons their abode after a quarrel.

Now, if this must work, every ethnic group, small and great, should be called together to discuss our staying together so that nobody will feel marginalized. Everybody should speak his mind. Thereafter, we can agree to disagree and disagree to agree because the amalgamation of 1914 should be smoothened. At that time, a lot of things were hidden from us and we have seen the need to come together to discuss how we are going to stay. After all, neighbouring countries in Africa, Europe and elsewhere do things together. We can answer one name and still govern ourselves. If I know how to take care of myself, let me take care of myself by myself. If you don’t know how to take care of yourself, we can put heads together and guide you. Lets solve this issue of marginalization and abandonment once and for all. Let everybody or group be allowed to do their things the way they deem fit and we remain a united force. After all, we are still the same West Africa. If every group determines what happens in their place, it’s not a crime. All we need is good governance and for government presence to be felt at the grassroots. With this arrangement in place, we will be okay.