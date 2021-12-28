By Gabriel Dike

Stakeholders in the educational sector have showered encomiums on Learn Africa Plc for its impact on the nation’s education with the publication of several educational books.

The stakeholders, who spoke at 60th anniversary luncheon of Learn Africa Plc, said the company provided quality educational books for pupils and schools.

The diamond jubilee celebration of Learn Africa Plc attracted education stakeholders, including the executive secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Hajia Halima Lawal, former managing director, Mr. Julius Abiodun, chairman of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Danlani, MD of Learn Africa, Alhaji Hassan Bala, Chief (Mrs.) M. Iwerebon, chairman of Learn Africa, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, some printers and authors.

Chairman at the event, Prof. Arigbabu, said the occasion was an opportunity to look back on the company’s achievements and also look forward to future expectations.

Arigbabu acknowledged that the company has grown even beyond Nigeria, stressing “the celebration is an opportunity to strategize and re-strategize for the next growth level.”

He explained that Learn Africa remained the flagship of publishing educational books in Nigeria and appreciated the staff for keeping the flag flying.

In her goodwill message, Hajia Lawal said the celebration of the diamond jubilee was an indication that the company was in the driver’s seat and would continue to produce books for schools nationwide.

“Learn Africa has responded positively to the production of quality books and that is why we are celebrating the 60th anniversary. The company has contributed to the development of education in the country,” Lawal said.

Former MD, Mr. J.A. Olowoniyi, said, in the 1970s, the company (Longman) grew in leaps and bounds, and recalled Chief Felix Iwerebon’s contributions in steering the publishing firm and the engagement of best hands that produced best results.

Olowoniyi said he joined the company at the period when staff were eager to lift it high, adding, “We started the digitalization process and it was the first publishing company to be computerized.”

In his remarks, Prof. Junaidu, said Learn Africa had a good working relationship with NERDC, noting, “We have been good partners for years and we will continue to strengthen it.”

He congratulated the publishing firm for the milestone and acknowledged that Learn Africa has been producing quality educational books.

Junaidu said: “The company should be ready to key into the new policy that is ongoing, which is the benchmark of publishing quality books, particularly for public schools. Longman published my first book in 1981.”

The managing director of Academy Press, Mr. Gbenga Ladipo, commended Learn Africa for being a trailblazer, stating “the relationship between the two companies was born out to develop local capacity in the book industry.”

According to him, the relationship between the two firms has existed for over 50 years and will continue to wax strong.

In his address, chairman of Learn Africa Plc, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, told the gathering that attaining the historic age of 60 was no mean feat, noting it was “by all parameters, quite a milestone.”

Iwerebon recalled that the company was a product of the metamorphosis of Longman Nigeria Plc, which was the foundation, the rock upon which Learn Africa was built.

He gave a brief insight into the transformation and stressed that Longman Nigeria was formerly owned by Longman Group UK Limited and was established in 1961.

“The story of the founding and attendant prosperity of Longman Nigeria is not complete without a special mention of the names of three gentlemen who played significant roles in the bringing that to reality: John Chapple, Bill Kerr, and Felix Iwerebon,” the chairman noted.

He said, between the three men, they shared the virtues of creativity, extraordinary intellectual capacity, determination, optimism and a huge does of adventurism.

According to him, Chapple foresaw around 1959, the need to merge national aspirations with metropolitan skills to create sound businesses within a multinational framework, like Nigeria’s.

Iwerebon said Chapple perceived that servicing Nigerian stock requirements from UK was not sustainable and that the imminence of Nigeria’s independence required a company structure, which will reflect the new political realities, thus he concluded there was the need for a stronger publishing presence in Nigeria.

The chairman observed that with time, Longman Nigeria became a key player in the Nigerian publishing industry, specializing in the publication, marketing and distribution of educational books, dictionaries, creative writing, and reference books at the primary, secondary, tertiary and professional levels.

His words: “This transition to Learn Africa came with its own challenges as new textbooks had to be developed, especially for Mathematics and English at the secondary levels, JSS1 to SSS3, to replace the New General Mathematics and English Project where are Pearson exclusive. Also, we no longer had the right to market the Longman dictionaries.

“These were the initial challenges Learn Africa faced as a company, and we resolved then, to confront the challenges squarely. We were able to publish new titles and secured the rights to new dictionaries, and promoted them and today, these books, New Concept Mathematics, New Concept English, Learn Africa English Dictionary, and many other titles are bestsellers in their product category.”

Iwerebon further revealed that the company has a rich heritage of book publishing and marketing while the current board, management and staff are committed to ensuring Learn Africa set the pace for competitors in terms of product range, quality of offerings, customer engagement, market share, turnover and return on equity.

“Without any iota of doubt, the future of Learn Africa like that of any forward-looking organization is technology. The advent of digital technology has necessitated and compelled transitioning from traditional publishing to digital publishing with end-products being e-books and e-learning.’’