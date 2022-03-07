By Gabriel Dike

As the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary next week, the Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, has acknowledged the contributions of the council to regional integration among the five member countries.

Areghan also explained that WAEC is the only surviving colonial institution still existing in West Africa and the continent.

He disclosed this in Lagos at briefing on the forthcoming 70th Annual Council meeting of WAEC scheduled to hold in Abuja from March 14th to 18th.

The HNO said one of the major highlights of the event would be the formal opening ceremony, which will be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 15.

Areghan said another remarkable event would be the 27th Endowment Fund Lecture, which will hold on Monday, March 14. He explained that Professor Ngozi Azuka Osarenren from the Educational Foundation Department of the University of Lagos would deliver the lecture.

“WAEC has been promoting regional integration. The council has been at the forefront of pushing for regional integration. We encourage peace and positive relationship among five member countries and staff of WAEC.

At 70, we are talking about the life of an institution, not an individual. Today in West Africa and Africa, WAEC is the only surviving colonial institution still operating at full strength.

“As you are aware, the annual council meeting of WAEC is rotated amongst the five member countries. The last time the Nigeria national office hosted the meeting was in 2017, which was the 65th meeting.

“Council” is the highest policy-making body of the West African Examinations Council, with its membership drawn from the five-member countries. Membership of council includes government nominees, representatives of universities, Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, and other Interests.”

According to him, the annual council meeting would afford the host country a rare opportunity to interact with stakeholders in the education sector, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as the opportunity to showcase its economic, cultural, and tourism potentials.

“It is a big media event, which communicates to the general public and the international community, the policy thrust of the government of the host country on educational matters,” he added.

Areghan observed that in the course of performing its functions, the council also assists in the development of sound education, ensures that educational standards are maintained, and gives the people of the sub-region, a vision of the great potential that lies beyond examinations.

He further stated that WAEC has creditably executed its functions by successfully meeting the educational aspirations of its teeming clientele across the sub-region for 70 years now.

The WAEC boss said various awards would be presented to awardees and personalities from Nigeria and other member countries under the auspices of the WAEC Endowment Fund, international excellence, and national distinction/merit awards in respect of May/June 2021 WASSCE.

Said he: “ The Omo N’ Oba Erediauwa Coronation awards will be presented to the best male and best female candidates while the Augustus Bandel Oyediran Trophy award will be presented to the school with the best aggregate result in 2021 WASSCE for school candidates.