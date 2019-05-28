Sunday Ani

Mrs. Salem Ogunlowo’s calm disposition belies her resilient nature, and the many hats she wears. With academic certifications in Law, and Food Management, she went on further to study Integrated Counseling up to Masters Level at the University of Northampton, Britain. Hence, career-wise, Mrs. Ogunlowo is a mental health psychotherapist, pre-marital and post-marital counselor.

With her array of skills and talents, Mrs. Ogunlowo’s biggest desire is to see a raised awareness to issues of Mental Health in the country.

In this interview Daily Sun, she stated that the growing incidents of suicide and sudden insanity in the country are pointers that exposes dearth of mental health experts. She further lamented that emotions like depression, grief, phobias are like ticking time-bombs to psychological debilitation, but are sadly trivialized by people because of the gross ignorance in Nigeria.

What is the Integrated Counseling all about?

Chief Mrs. Tinuke Akinyemi clocks 80 years on June 1, 2019. Born in 1939, the native of Abeokuta-South Local Government Area of Ogun State said she feels fulfilled at 80.

Blessed with two sons and many grandchildren, Chief Akinyemi said she could not have asked for more from God. Having retired from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice 35 years ago after a successful career, she said her investment in real estate while she was working has helped her a great deal in her retirement.

In this exclusive chat with Daily Sun, she reveals the secret behind her age. She equally shares her experiences in civil service, retirement, and as a mother. Mrs. Akinyemi reminiscences into the Nigeria of her generation and today among others. She also thanked God for the journey so far and asked for more years in good health.

By June 1, you will be 80 years. How has the journey been so far?

It has not been easy attaining this height. I thank God because it is not by my power but by His grace.

Can you share your experience having retired from the Lagos state civil service?

I retired from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice 35 years ago. I retired in 1984 to be precise. I can tell you that the work ethics then are no longer the same now. Then, we were more committed and dedicated to our job, unlike what obtains today. Personally, I enjoyed the period I worked in the ministry because what was in vogue then was this mentality of women staying back home as house wives; leaving the entire financial burden to their husbands. But, in my own case, I worked and supported my husband and the family. So, it was such a fulfilling experience working with the ministry of justice.

However, the only painful aspect of it all is how we are being treated after we have put in all our best to serve the state for such number of years. I am talking about our pension. Since April 2010, I have not received my pension. I participated in all the verification exercises required, yet I have not received any pension for nine years now.

How is life in retirement?

It is not that easy but the only thing is that if you are still strong, you can still find something to do in order to make a living. For me, I was still very strong when I retired, so, I engaged in so many businesses, which kept me going. So, personally I have never lacked in my retirement because aside the businesses that engaged in, I also invested in property and it has been so helpful. Till today, I still have a shop in front of my house where I sell minerals and sachet water. So, life in retirement has been so comfortable for me; there is no problem.

Some people are afraid when they remember that they would one day retire from their job. How can someone prepare for life after retirement?

It is simply to save money to be able to engage in petty businesses around your home. If possible, one equally needs to invest in real estate because the proceeds from such property will go a long way during one’s retirement. At that point, you don’t need to struggle too much because of your health; just find some businesses that you can do around your house.

At 80, you have seen it all. Can you compare the Nigeria of your days as a young woman and Nigeria of today?

Oh, Nigeria of my days as a young woman was so good. Life was much better and easier to live. We had amenities like electricity, potable water, good roads, and functional health facilities among many other social infrastructures. The quality and standard of education was very high and comparable to the outside world. The value of our currency was very high and at a point N1 exchanged for $2. It was that good.

But today, the story has changed. Everything has gone wrong. There is no water, no light, no road anywhere, hospitals have collapsed, education is a no-go area and security is at its lowest ebb. Life of an average Nigerian is worth nothing. People are starving because there is no food; everything is very expensive. Even ordinary transport is out of the reach of ordinary people. Fuel price is also high.

In those good old days, it was easy to make money if you are willing and able to work, unlike today when there is no work to do. It is extremely difficult to make money today and that is why you see a lot of crime everywhere. It is that bad today. So, you can’t compare the Nigeria of my days as a young woman to Nigeria of today.

What does it take to be a good and responsible mother?

To be a good mother is not a tea party affair. You need to be up and doing to be able to raise responsible children. When you have little kids, you will no longer have your comfort like before. They will never allow you to rest; they will disturb you but it is all for good. It is not easy to live with kids that are below five years. It is a big job but just cooperate with them and you will enjoy them, later.

Youths these days are into all kinds of crime ranging from cultism, armed robbery to kidnapping among others. Does it mean that today’s mothers have failed in their duties as character molders?

Some women don’t care for their children. Some of them are so lazy that they can’t do any domestic duty. So, they leave everything, including their children’s upbringing in the care of their house help; that is part of the problem.

Others are busy running around from morning till night looking for money, while their children are left unattended to. These are part of the problems we have today with our children. The mothers are not there to give them direction; so they learn from their peers, who most often have bad influence on them.

Was it like that during your own time?

No, it wasn’t like this. Women of my time took care of their children. Even those who had house help did not allow them to bring up their children. They took total control of their children’s upbringing. The children know the difference between their mother and any other person. I have two boys, who are men today. They are both married with children.

How do you relate with your children and grandchildren?

Some of my grandchildren are not in Nigeria. They are in London but I constantly speak with them on phone and when they come over to Nigeria, they won’t like to stay away from me. For those in Nigeria, I stay with them and they are so fond of me. So, my relationship with my children and grandchildren including my daughters-in-law is very wonderful.

Are you fulfilled in life?

Yes, I am. I am so happy because at 80, I am very healthy. I have never been taken to hospital for any major ailment in the last 80 years. And I have investment and businesses that generate income even at 80. So, I think I am fulfilled and I thank God for that.

What is that thing that you enjoyed doing as young woman, which you still enjoy doing even at 80?

Actually, I have always enjoyed cooking as a young woman. And today, I still enjoy cooking as I still cook for myself.

What do you think is the secret of long life?

The secret of longevity is to make yourself happy. Take care of yourself; cook for yourself and don’t allow people to cook for you. Also dance regularly to keep fit. Above all, be prayerful.

What advice do you have for young mothers?

They should know their responsibilities at home. They should take care of their children and husband. They should ensure that the house and surrounding environment is clean at all times.

What is your wish?

I am grateful to God for bringing me this far but my wish is still to live longer in good health.